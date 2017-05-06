The command-line tool for quick, simple deployment and management of Linux dedicated game servers.
Works with your favourite Linux distros.
Designed to be simple to install and use.
115 game servers are supported and counting.
Written in BASH and using the MIT License.
Traditionally game servers are not easy to manage yourself. Admins often have to spend hours messing around trying to get their server working. LinuxGSM is a command-line tool designed to be as simple as possible, allowing admins to spend less time on management and more time gaming.
The simple installer is designed to do all the hard work.
LinuxGSM checks dependencies, downloads game server files and loads default configs allowing a game server to be ready in minutes.
LinuxGSM makes configuring your game server simple.
Customise game server parameters and configs as well as LinuxGSM itself.
Controling a game server is a simple as telling it to start and stop.
cronjobs can be used to schedule common tasks such as monitor and update to automate management of a game server.
LinuxGSM keeps itself and your game server updated. Using methods available from game developers to update including, SteamCMD, custom JSON or file archives, LinuxGSM can make sure you are running the latest version of your game server.
SteamCMD is the command-line version of the Steam client. Its primary use is to install and update dedicated servers available on Steam. LinuxGSM integrates seamlessly with SteamCMD leaving no requirement for you to manage it.
Game servers can sometimes crash, however, LinuxGSM has a monitor that detects if your game server has stopped responding and take action to get it running again.
Receive alerts that keep you informed about the status of your server. Get alerted if your server has crashed or updated via email, Discord, Pushbullet, Slack, IFTTT, Pushover, Telegram or Mailgun.
If a game server crashes monitor will take action by automatically restarting the server.
LinuxGSM provides you with all the important information you need to know about your game server, to keep it up and running efficiently.
A basic backup feature is available that will allow you to create an archive of your server.
Useful if you plan on making any changes to your server and need to create a backup just in case.
LinuxGSM uses tmux to allow the server to run in the background. Console allows you to see what the server is currently doing.
If things go wrong you can use debug to figure out any issues. Debug will run the server directly in your terminal and will make is easier to diagnose issues.